Routine or Rigorous? Scrutiny Over Trump's Health Check-up

President Donald Trump, age 79, is scheduled for a routine medical check-up on Friday, a visit that will attract significant attention regarding his vitality. Despite his age, Trump, who resumed his White House duties in January, maintains an active schedule and is preparing for international travel following a Gaza ceasefire deal.

Trump's health remains a focal point, especially following former President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race due to similar concerns. Trump highlights his endurance and energy by comparison, showcasing his health advantages during the campaign. His annual visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland includes a military address.

Details revealed after an April physical showed Trump to be in generally good health but with minor common issues like high cholesterol and chronic venous insufficiency. His physician attributes bruising from frequent handshakes and aspirin use. The White House has since downplayed health worries, staying discreet about treatment methods for Trump's leg condition.