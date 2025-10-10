Left Menu

Routine or Rigorous? Scrutiny Over Trump's Health Check-up

79-year-old President Donald Trump is set to undergo a routine medical check-up amid ongoing attention to his health. This follows a previous examination revealing common age-related conditions. Trump's health contrasts with former President Biden, who stepped down amid fitness concerns. The visit to Walter Reed Medical Center draws significant scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 15:38 IST
Routine or Rigorous? Scrutiny Over Trump's Health Check-up
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump, age 79, is scheduled for a routine medical check-up on Friday, a visit that will attract significant attention regarding his vitality. Despite his age, Trump, who resumed his White House duties in January, maintains an active schedule and is preparing for international travel following a Gaza ceasefire deal.

Trump's health remains a focal point, especially following former President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race due to similar concerns. Trump highlights his endurance and energy by comparison, showcasing his health advantages during the campaign. His annual visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland includes a military address.

Details revealed after an April physical showed Trump to be in generally good health but with minor common issues like high cholesterol and chronic venous insufficiency. His physician attributes bruising from frequent handshakes and aspirin use. The White House has since downplayed health worries, staying discreet about treatment methods for Trump's leg condition.

TRENDING

1
AIIMS Delhi Achieves Milestone with India's First Robotic Renal Transplant

AIIMS Delhi Achieves Milestone with India's First Robotic Renal Transplant

 India
2
Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Unite for Thane Protest

Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Unite for Thane Protest

 India
3
Happiest Health Launches Ayurvedic Clinic Revolutionizing Wellness Experience

Happiest Health Launches Ayurvedic Clinic Revolutionizing Wellness Experienc...

 Global
4
Farms, Fury, and Fadnavis: Maharashtra's Political Tempest

Farms, Fury, and Fadnavis: Maharashtra's Political Tempest

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025