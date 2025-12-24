Netanyahu Blames Hamas for Gaza Ceasefire Violation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the militant group Hamas of breaching the Gaza ceasefire on Wednesday. His remarks followed an incident in which an Israeli military officer was injured by an explosive device in Rafah, escalating tensions in the region.

In a statement, Israel emphasized the need for Hamas to adhere to the ceasefire agreement as specified. Despite efforts to maintain peace, mutual accusations of violations have surfaced, undermining October's already fragile ceasefire.

The situation remains tense as both Israel and Hamas continue to trade blame, complicating prospects for long-term peace in the region. The international community watches closely, worried about further escalation.

