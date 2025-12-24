Left Menu

Netanyahu Blames Hamas for Gaza Ceasefire Violation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Hamas of breaking the Gaza ceasefire agreement. This accusation follows an incident where an Israeli military officer was injured by an explosive device in Rafah. Both sides are blaming each other for breaching the fragile ceasefire in place since October.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the militant group Hamas of breaching the Gaza ceasefire on Wednesday. His remarks followed an incident in which an Israeli military officer was injured by an explosive device in Rafah, escalating tensions in the region.

In a statement, Israel emphasized the need for Hamas to adhere to the ceasefire agreement as specified. Despite efforts to maintain peace, mutual accusations of violations have surfaced, undermining October's already fragile ceasefire.

The situation remains tense as both Israel and Hamas continue to trade blame, complicating prospects for long-term peace in the region. The international community watches closely, worried about further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

