Revitalizing Ties: A New Era for Lebanon-Syria Relations

Syria's foreign minister, Asaad al-Shibani, has commenced a pivotal visit to Beirut, a move seen as a significant stride towards mending the fraught relationship between Lebanon and Syria. This visit, the first high-profile Syrian mission to Lebanon following the overthrow of President Bashar Assad in December 2024, underscores a potential detente following decades of tension.

Talks between al-Shibani and Lebanese officials—such as Foreign Minister Joe Rajji, President Joseph Aoun, and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam—centered on key issues like the status of about 2,000 detained Syrian nationals in Lebanese jails, border security, and the return of Syrian refugees. In parallel, the Lebanese-Syrian Higher Council, a symbol of Syria's previous sway over Lebanon, has been suspended, signaling a shift towards official diplomatic engagement only.

This diplomatic engagement is part of a broader regional restructuring following Assad's ousting and coincides with Lebanon's challenges involving Hezbollah's role in Syria, the large number of Syrian refugees it hosts, and frequent security concerns along the volatile border between the two countries. Both nations are striving to overcome historical grievances to foster stronger bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)