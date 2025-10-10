Left Menu

Major Developments in US: Immigration, Finance, and Federal Politics

The US saw key updates involving National Guard troop deployment, Federal Reserve leadership changes, US crop data blackout due to shutdown, political tensions over the Nobel Peace Prize, and First Brands' financial scandal. Additionally, air travel disruptions persist, and contract awards aim to bolster border security infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 18:32 IST
In recent US news, National Guard troop movements near Chicago were temporarily halted by a judge, impacting local responses to immigration facilities. This comes amidst a broader conversation on federal intervention within states.

Finance saw shifts as former US Fed Governor Larry Lindsey withdrew his candidacy for Fed chair, creating speculation about the future direction of the Federal Reserve. Simultaneously, a government shutdown obscured vital agricultural data, leaving farmers and traders without guidance during the critical autumn harvest period.

In political spheres, the White House criticized the Nobel Committee for choosing a Venezuelan opposition leader over President Trump for the Peace Prize, while a national poll showed bipartisan blame for the ongoing shutdown. Amidst these developments, the DHS announced new border wall contracts as measures to enhance US border security.

