BJP Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Fear-Mongering Over Electoral Roll Revision

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her contentious comments on the special intensive revision of electoral rolls. The party accused Banerjee of inciting potential 'riots and violence' should the Election Commission initiate the revision process.

Banerjee had launched a fierce critique against the Election Commission, alleging that its officials were acting under political influence. She argued that any tampering with the voter list would amount to a 'betrayal of democracy.' BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra described her remarks as shocking and a cause for concern.

Patra claimed Banerjee could incite riots to protect illegal voters. He questioned her perceived disregard for the Constitution, highlighting a recent riot in the state involving BJP leaders. Another BJP spokesperson, Sudhanshu Trivedi, described Banerjee's comments as 'dangerous,' questioning the morality of TMC's political stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)