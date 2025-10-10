Bihar BJP Gears Up for Assembly Boost with Defections

In a strategic move ahead of the Bihar assembly polls, state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal announced an anticipated influx of defectors from the rival RJD-Congress alliance.

Speaking at a press conference, Jaiswal welcomed back Ajay Nishad, a former Congress MP, who strengthens the BJP's position in the Tirhut region.

Jaiswal emphasized growing trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership, hinting at potential high-profile defections in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)