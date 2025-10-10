Left Menu

Bihar BJP Gears Up for Assembly Boost with Defections

Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal announced a potential boost for the party, as several MLAs from the RJD-Congress alliance may defect to BJP before the upcoming assembly polls. The return of Ajay Nishad, a former Congress candidate, further strengthens BJP in the Tirhut region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 10-10-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 20:21 IST
Dilip Jaiswal
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move ahead of the Bihar assembly polls, state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal announced an anticipated influx of defectors from the rival RJD-Congress alliance.

Speaking at a press conference, Jaiswal welcomed back Ajay Nishad, a former Congress MP, who strengthens the BJP's position in the Tirhut region.

Jaiswal emphasized growing trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership, hinting at potential high-profile defections in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

