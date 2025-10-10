Left Menu

Political Storm: Peru's Former Leader's Travel Ban

Peruvian authorities move to prevent former President Dina Boluarte from leaving the country amid corruption investigations. Boluarte was ousted after a turbulent three-year tenure marred by scandal. A decision to bar her for up to three years is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 21:57 IST
Dina Boluarte

Peruvian authorities have sought judicial permission to prevent former President Dina Boluarte from leaving the nation for up to three years. This move comes as she faces multiple ongoing corruption investigations.

Boluarte, who was relieved of her presidential duties in the early hours of Friday, has been embroiled in several scandals during her tempestuous three years in office.

The decision, which is now awaiting judicial approval, marks a significant development in the unfolding political drama in Peru, potentially affecting Boluarte's immediate future and the country's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

