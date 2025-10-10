Minister Under Fire: Arms License Controversy Deepens
Shiv Sena's Yogesh Kadam faces backlash for granting an arms license to a gangster's brother, despite police objections. Party leaders support him amidst opposition pressure. Controversy isn't new for Kadam, previously accused of impropriety in another case involving his family. Maharashtra politics heat up as tension escalates.
In a move stirring controversy within Maharashtra's political circles, Shiv Sena minister Yogesh Kadam finds himself facing scrutiny for approving an arms license for the brother of a notorious gangster. The decision, which came despite a police report advising against it, has led to widespread criticism and demands for his resignation.
Kadam recently met with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, seeking support amid the turmoil. Shinde, who also leads the Shiv Sena, has reportedly offered his backing to Kadam in this matter. The opposition, however, remains adamant in their call for justice, citing previous allegations against Kadam involving an orchestra bar license.
This recent development adds to Kadam's ongoing legal and political battles, reflecting the broader tensions within the region's political framework. As the situation unfolds, all eyes remain on the Shiv Sena's next moves and how they navigate this mounting pressure.
