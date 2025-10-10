Left Menu

Debating Rights: Women's Exclusion at Afghan Minister's Press Conference

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi held a press conference in New Delhi, excluding women journalists. The decision, made by Taliban officials, sparked criticism due to the Taliban's controversial stance on women's rights. Muttaqi claimed improvements in Afghanistan since Taliban rule began, despite global concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 22:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi conducted a press conference in New Delhi, notably restricting participation to a select few journalists, with a glaring absence of women reporters. This step, executed by Taliban officials, further fuels ongoing criticism of the regime's policies on women's rights.

Muttaqi, addressing the media after discussions with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, sidestepped questions about the situation of women in Afghanistan. However, he insisted that respect should be afforded to each country's customs and laws, asserting improvements in the nation's circumstances since August 2021 when the Taliban regained power.

Despite these claims, global organizations, including the United Nations, have continuously criticized the Taliban's regressive policies on women's rights. The Indian side had recommended including female journalists, signaling India's disapproval of the exclusionary practice at the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

