Turmoil in Peru: Jose Jeri Takes Helm Amid Political Chaos

Jose Jeri, a 38-year-old lawyer with limited political experience, became Peru's president after Congress impeached Dina Boluarte amid rising crime concerns. Jeri, formerly head of Congress, vows to reconcile and ensure election fairness. Boluarte criticized for failure to control crime and handling of immigrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 10-10-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 23:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Peru

Peru's political landscape shifted starkly as Jose Jeri assumed the presidency following the impeachment of President Dina Boluarte. This development marks Peru's seventh presidential change in under ten years, highlighting the nation's political volatility.

The 38-year-old lawyer, previously the head of Congress, steps into the role with pledges to unite the country and tackle escalating crime rates. Jose Jeri's unexpected rise follows the Congress's call for Boluarte's impeachment due to perceived failures in combating crime.

Despite past statements opposing a presidential takeover, Jeri's term will cover the rest of Boluarte's presidency as new elections are scheduled for April. The Boluarte administration faced criticism over increased crime rates and controversial immigration policies, leading to widespread unrest.

