Election: The Pillar of Nepal's Democracy

Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel emphasized that elections are crucial for preserving democracy and the Constitution, urging political parties to focus on the upcoming March polls. At an all-party meeting, Paudel highlighted the importance of inclusivity and addressing youth demands for systemic reforms. Political leaders reiterated their commitment to a fair electoral process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 10-10-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 23:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel underscored the necessity of elections to secure democracy and uphold the Constitution, as he called on political parties to prioritize the March 5 general elections.

In a meeting at the President's Office with leaders from various parties, Paudel urged the interim government to assure the public of a free and fair electoral environment. He warned against considering alternatives to elections, which he sees as crucial for national stability.

Leaders present at the meeting, including key figures from the Nepali Congress, CPN-UML, and other parties, echoed the President's sentiments, stressing the need for a smooth electoral process and urging the government to meet the demands of the youth for reform and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

