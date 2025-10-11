Left Menu

Senator Blackburn Seeks Answers on Capitol Riot Phone Data Subpoenas

Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn is pressing telecommunications giants for details about subpoenas for phone data from several senators related to the January 6 Capitol riot investigation. The focus is on whether companies such as AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile disclosed senators' phone records, amid federal investigation into events surrounding Trump's attempt to overturn the 2020 election results.

Senator Blackburn Seeks Answers on Capitol Riot Phone Data Subpoenas
Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn is demanding answers from AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile about subpoenas they may have received for phone data involving eight U.S. senators, following a probe into the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

Blackburn's call for transparency follows revelations that the FBI accessed phone data, known as toll records, as part of a Justice Department investigation into the events surrounding the Capitol attack.

Further complicating the matter, Smith's case against Trump ceased after Trump's election victory in 2024, invoking Department policies barring prosecution of a sitting president.

(With inputs from agencies.)

