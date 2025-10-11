Controversy Erupts Over Qatar's U.S. Defense Ties

Far-right activist Laura Loomer stirred controversy by slamming President Donald Trump's administration over its growing military ties with Qatar. Loomer spread false claims on social media, alleging the Pentagon was handing over a U.S. military base to Qatar.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth met with Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister at the Pentagon, disclosing plans for Qatar to fund a facility at an Idaho air base for training Qatari pilots on F-15 fighter jets. The official underscored that Qatar would not receive a U.S. base, contrary to Loomer's allegations.

Loomer's claims, amplified on her social media platforms, contrasted with the Pentagon's statement. The facility's construction will be supervised by the U.S. military and built by local contractors. With 1.8 million followers, Loomer's influence on MAGA supporters remains significant, despite her history of polarizing actions.

