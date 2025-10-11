French Political Turmoil Intensifies with Sebastien Lecornu's Reappointment

In a surprising political shift, French President Emmanuel Macron has reappointed Sebastien Lecornu as prime minister just days after his resignation. The move has provoked a fiery backlash from opposition parties, namely the far right and hard left, amid a deepening political crisis in France.

At the heart of the dissent lies Lecornu's immediate task of passing a budget for 2026, which is crucial for France's economic stability. Macron's restructuring efforts come on the heels of a legislative election that resulted in a fractured parliament unable to find consensus on fiscal strategies, heightening the risk of a snap election.

The reappointment has not only aggravated Macron's political rivals but has also undermined already fragile party alliances. With the economy potentially taking a hit amid this uncertainty, passing a budget by the year's end remains imperative. Meanwhile, contentious negotiations over pension reforms threaten to stall progress further.

