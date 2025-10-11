Left Menu

French Political Turmoil Intensifies with Sebastien Lecornu's Reappointment

French President Emmanuel Macron has reappointed Sebastien Lecornu as prime minister after he recently stepped down, stirring controversy among political opponents. France faces a significant political crisis, with Macron seeking support to pass a 2026 budget amid a divided parliament. The reappointment sparks further unrest among leftist and right-wing factions.

In a surprising political shift, French President Emmanuel Macron has reappointed Sebastien Lecornu as prime minister just days after his resignation. The move has provoked a fiery backlash from opposition parties, namely the far right and hard left, amid a deepening political crisis in France.

At the heart of the dissent lies Lecornu's immediate task of passing a budget for 2026, which is crucial for France's economic stability. Macron's restructuring efforts come on the heels of a legislative election that resulted in a fractured parliament unable to find consensus on fiscal strategies, heightening the risk of a snap election.

The reappointment has not only aggravated Macron's political rivals but has also undermined already fragile party alliances. With the economy potentially taking a hit amid this uncertainty, passing a budget by the year's end remains imperative. Meanwhile, contentious negotiations over pension reforms threaten to stall progress further.

