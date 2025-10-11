Left Menu

Trump's Shutdown Strategy: Layoffs and Political Targeting

President Donald Trump announced layoffs tied to the government shutdown, emphasizing they would target Democrats. Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump described these job cuts as substantial and politically oriented, highlighting the administration's approach to manage the shutdown's impact and address opposition from Democrats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-10-2025 03:57 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 03:57 IST
Trump's Shutdown Strategy: Layoffs and Political Targeting
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

During a press conference held in the Oval Office, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed his administration's decision to enact widespread layoffs due to the ongoing government shutdown. The layoffs, he indicated, would predominantly focus on areas tied to Democratic interests.

President Trump stated that the job cuts would considerably impact government operations, with the objective of reflecting the partisan nature of the stand-off with congressional Democrats.

The president's remarks underscore the administration's strategy in managing the political dynamics of the shutdown, hinting at significant repercussions for federal employees and the broader public sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sports World Buzz: NBA Heads to China, Italy-Israel Soccer and More

Sports World Buzz: NBA Heads to China, Italy-Israel Soccer and More

 Global
2
FCC Intensifies Crackdown on Chinese Electronics in the U.S. Market

FCC Intensifies Crackdown on Chinese Electronics in the U.S. Market

 Global
3
Major League Rugby: Resilience Amidst Change

Major League Rugby: Resilience Amidst Change

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Threat: A Revival of Trade Tensions with China

Trump's Tariff Threat: A Revival of Trade Tensions with China

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025