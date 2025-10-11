Trump's Shutdown Strategy: Layoffs and Political Targeting

During a press conference held in the Oval Office, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed his administration's decision to enact widespread layoffs due to the ongoing government shutdown. The layoffs, he indicated, would predominantly focus on areas tied to Democratic interests.

President Trump stated that the job cuts would considerably impact government operations, with the objective of reflecting the partisan nature of the stand-off with congressional Democrats.

The president's remarks underscore the administration's strategy in managing the political dynamics of the shutdown, hinting at significant repercussions for federal employees and the broader public sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)