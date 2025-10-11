Trump's Federal Layoff Strategy Amid Government Shutdown

The White House has confirmed the commencement of significant layoffs across various U.S. government departments, as President Trump acts on his threat to reduce the federal workforce amid a government shutdown. Affected departments include Treasury, Health, and Homeland Security's cybersecurity division, although the full impact remains unclear.

Approximately 300,000 federal civilian workers were already set to leave their jobs this year due to previously initiated downsizing measures by Trump. Now, with the government standoff entering a critical phase, the administration faces pushback from Democrats and labor unions, who argue the layoffs may be unlawful during a shutdown.

Despite Republican control in Congress, Democrats' votes are crucial to passing a funding bill in the Senate. Meanwhile, the administration's strategies have drawn legal disputes and widespread unease as federal workers face unpaid work or furloughs, intensifying the shutdown's socio-political repercussions.

