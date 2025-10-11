Left Menu

President Trump's Clean Bill of Health: A Medical Triumph

U.S. President Donald Trump was deemed to be in 'exceptional health' following a medical evaluation at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. His physician, Sean Barbabella, confirmed Trump's strong cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and physical condition. Preventive screenings and immunizations were also administered for upcoming international travel.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been declared in 'exceptional health' according to a recent medical evaluation conducted at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The assessment was made public through a memo issued by the physician Sean Barbabella.

The memo detailed Trump's robust health across various domains including cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and physical performance.

In preparation for international engagements, Trump also received preventive health screenings and immunizations, such as a flu shot and updated COVID-19 booster.

