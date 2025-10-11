Left Menu

Bihar Polls: BJP Resolves Seat-Sharing, RJD Promises Jobs

Ahead of Bihar Assembly elections, BJP resolves seat-sharing, set to announce candidates soon. Central Parliamentary Board will make the announcement, as RJD's Tejashwi Yadav vows government jobs for every household if elected. The Election Commission has trained officials for efficient election management.

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move setting the stage for the Bihar Assembly elections, the BJP has resolved its seat-sharing issues and is poised to announce its candidates. According to state BJP President Dilip Jaiswal, the Central Parliamentary Board will reveal the names over the weekend.

Simultaneously, the Election Commission of India has been busy preparing for the polls by conducting an online training and assessment program for Returning and Assistant Returning Officers. This initiative focused on nomination processes and election management.

In a contrasting development, Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), stirred the political scene by promising government jobs for every household within 20 days if his party secures power, challenging the ruling establishment ahead of polls on November 6 and 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

