Bihar Polls: BJP Resolves Seat-Sharing, RJD Promises Jobs

In a move setting the stage for the Bihar Assembly elections, the BJP has resolved its seat-sharing issues and is poised to announce its candidates. According to state BJP President Dilip Jaiswal, the Central Parliamentary Board will reveal the names over the weekend.

Simultaneously, the Election Commission of India has been busy preparing for the polls by conducting an online training and assessment program for Returning and Assistant Returning Officers. This initiative focused on nomination processes and election management.

In a contrasting development, Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), stirred the political scene by promising government jobs for every household within 20 days if his party secures power, challenging the ruling establishment ahead of polls on November 6 and 11.

