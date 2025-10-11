Tej Pratap Yadav's Political Maneuvers Amid Family and Poll Dynamics

Tej Pratap Yadav, the former Bihar minister, voiced his doubts on Saturday regarding younger brother Tejashwi Yadav's ambitious promise of providing a government job to every household should their party claim victory in the assembly elections.

In a move signaling his autonomy, Tej Pratap has launched a new political outfit, Jan Shakti Janata Dal, and hinted at an upcoming major announcement concerning his party's candidates. He urged patience, stating, 'Let a government (of RJD) be formed first.'

Tej Pratap remained close-lipped about any potential alliances with NDA leaders or the AIMIM party led by MP Asaduddin Owaisi. He affirmed, nonetheless, his intention to return to his previous seat in Mahua, chastising reporters for repetitive inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)