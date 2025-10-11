Left Menu

Tej Pratap Yadav's Political Maneuvers Amid Family and Poll Dynamics

Tej Pratap Yadav, former Bihar minister, expressed skepticism about his brother Tejashwi's job promise. Having formed his party, the Jan Shakti Janata Dal, Tej Pratap plans a significant announcement about his candidates. He remains silent on alliances and confirms retaking his Mahua seat.

Tej Pratap Yadav, the former Bihar minister, voiced his doubts on Saturday regarding younger brother Tejashwi Yadav's ambitious promise of providing a government job to every household should their party claim victory in the assembly elections.

In a move signaling his autonomy, Tej Pratap has launched a new political outfit, Jan Shakti Janata Dal, and hinted at an upcoming major announcement concerning his party's candidates. He urged patience, stating, 'Let a government (of RJD) be formed first.'

Tej Pratap remained close-lipped about any potential alliances with NDA leaders or the AIMIM party led by MP Asaduddin Owaisi. He affirmed, nonetheless, his intention to return to his previous seat in Mahua, chastising reporters for repetitive inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

