Karnataka's Cabinet Conundrum: Rumors and Realities

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has described recent speculations about a possible cabinet reshuffle in the state as unfounded media rumors.

Shivakumar, who also serves as the state Congress president, emphasized that any such decision rests with the party's central leadership.

Ongoing discussions about the potential reshuffle coincide with the Congress government's halfway mark in office, fanning internal political dynamics within Karnataka's ruling party.

