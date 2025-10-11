Left Menu

Karnataka's Cabinet Conundrum: Rumors and Realities

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar dismisses media speculations about an impending cabinet reshuffle, labeling them as mere rumors. While the Congress party high command holds the decision-making power, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s camp is reportedly advocating for changes, which could signal his continued dominance, complicating Shivakumar's political aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-10-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 17:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has described recent speculations about a possible cabinet reshuffle in the state as unfounded media rumors.

Shivakumar, who also serves as the state Congress president, emphasized that any such decision rests with the party's central leadership.

Ongoing discussions about the potential reshuffle coincide with the Congress government's halfway mark in office, fanning internal political dynamics within Karnataka's ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

