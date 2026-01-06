Political Dynamics in Karnataka: Shivakumar Wishing Siddaramaiah Good Luck Amid Leadership Speculation

Karnataka's political landscape witnessed a significant moment as Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar offered his best wishes to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah amidst speculation about a potential leadership change.

Siddaramaiah, having expressed his confidence in serving a full five-year term, acknowledged that the final decision lies with the Congress high command. The chief minister recently equaled a historic milestone, matching Devaraj Urs' record for the longest-serving leader of the state.

As the government entered the halfway mark of its term, speculation intensified regarding a 'power-sharing' agreement purportedly established at the Congress administration's inception in 2023. With leaders maintaining a united front publicly, Shivakumar dismissed concerns of internal confusion, attributing them to media speculation.