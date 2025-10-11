Left Menu

CPI(M) Advocates for a Lasting Peace in Middle East

The CPI(M) welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, emphasizing the need for international pressure on Israel to prevent renewed hostilities. They advocate for a Palestinian state as a solution to the conflict. The ceasefire, brokered by the US, allows for prisoner exchanges and aims to halt aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 17:17 IST
CPI(M) Advocates for a Lasting Peace in Middle East
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, the CPI(M) expressed approval of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, emphasizing the international community's role in maintaining pressure on Israel to deter further aggression.

The CPI(M) reiterated its stance that lasting peace requires the formation of a sovereign Palestinian state along pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. The initial phase of the peace deal, including a ceasefire and exchange of prisoners, is a step in this direction.

Despite past violations by Israel, the CPI(M) stressed the need for adherence to the ceasefire, highlighting the responsibility of the United States, the deal's facilitator. They urged the global community to compel Israel to respect UN resolutions and cease its territorial occupation.

