Joe Biden's Cancer Battle: Radiation Therapy Underway

Former U.S. President Joe Biden is currently receiving radiation therapy for prostate cancer, diagnosed earlier in May. According to a spokesperson, he is also undergoing hormone treatment as part of the comprehensive care plan.

Biden, who is nearing his 83rd birthday, had a procedure called Mohs surgery in September to remove cancerous skin cells. This highlights the ongoing health concerns faced by the former president.

Initially revealed in May, Biden's diagnosis of metastatic prostate cancer was characterized as aggressive. However, medical experts note that the condition is hormone-sensitive, suggesting a positive response to ongoing medical treatments.