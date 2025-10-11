Left Menu

Controversy Over Female Journalists' Access During Afghan Minister's Visit

Darul Uloom Deoband clarified there were no directives to exclude women journalists from an event featuring Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. The seminar's visit was canceled due to overcrowding, but no restrictions were imposed, dismissing claims of gender-based bias. Complications arose amid ongoing global scrutiny of Afghanistan's women's rights issues.

Lucknow | Updated: 11-10-2025 19:47 IST
Controversy Over Female Journalists' Access During Afghan Minister's Visit
Darul Uloom Deoband emphasized that there were no directives to bar women journalists from covering Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's visit. Confusion emerged after female journalists were absent from a Delhi press conference, prompting backlash from critics.

According to Ashraf Usmani, Darul Uloom Deoband's media coordinator, the scheduled Friday event was canceled last minute due to overcrowding, not gender restrictions. Usmani noted that some female journalists were present, countering claims of intentional exclusion.

The situation highlights sensitivities surrounding women's rights in Afghanistan, where the ruling Taliban has often faced criticism. Local administration cited security concerns for the event's cancellation, while organizers ensured equitable access for all journalists.

