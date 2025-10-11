Sudan's Spiraling Conflict: A Dire Humanitarian Crisis

A deadly drone attack by Sudanese paramilitary forces struck a shelter in Darfur's besieged city, el-Fasher, claiming over 53 lives, including 14 children and 15 women. According to the Sudan Doctors' Network, the attack on Friday night left 21 injured, many with serious wounds, yet another chapter in Sudan's protracted conflict.

The assault targeted al-Arqam Home for displaced families, located within the Omdurman Islamic University. The Sudan Doctors' Network decried the massacre, accusing the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of pursuing a scorched-earth policy against civilians, violating international laws and norms.

Once a bastion of military resistance, el-Fasher now faces a dire humanitarian crisis. The city's blockade has left 260,000 civilians trapped and grappling with famine and disease, including cholera. The city has been at the center of Sudan's turmoil since full-scale war erupted in April 2023, leading to widespread death and displacement.