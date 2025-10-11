Left Menu

Madagascar's May 13 Square: The Center of Youth-Led Protests

In Madagascar, protests that began over water and electricity shortages have evolved into a major challenge to President Andry Rajoelina's rule. The youth-led movement, supported by some military factions, calls for Rajoelina's resignation. The demonstrations have resulted in at least 22 deaths, though official figures differ.

Updated: 11-10-2025 23:00 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

For the first time since last month's demonstrations commenced, protesters in Madagascar entered Antananarivo's May 13 Square on Saturday, accompanied by military personnel following declarations of support by some soldiers for the youth-led movement.

The demonstrations, inspired by similar Gen Z-led movements in Kenya and Nepal, originally began on September 25 over issues of water and electricity shortages, escalating to pose a significant challenge to President Andry Rajoelina's authority post his 2023 re-election. Earlier, soldiers from an army unit involved in Rajoelina's rise through a 2009 coup urged fellow troops to defy orders and back the youth-driven protests, as reported by local media.

The elite CAPSAT unit publicly called for solidarity with the protesters demanding Rajoelina's resignation, circulating videos of soldiers encouraging troops to 'support the people'. Military leaders, including General Jocelyn Rakotoson, advocated for dialogue, with calls for citizens and church leaders to mediate. The youth-led movement demands Rajoelina's resignation, an apology, and the dissolution of the senate and electoral commission.

