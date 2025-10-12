Outcry Over Female Journalists' Exclusion Highlights Gender Discrimination

The exclusion of female journalists from a press conference held by visiting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has ignited widespread condemnation. Opposition parties and media organizations have condemned the incident, labeling it as a blatant act of gender discrimination.

The Editors Guild of India and the Indian Women Press Corps (IWPC) have called the exclusion unacceptable and inconsistent with diplomatic norms. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the issue, accusing him of weakening the stance on women's rights.

The incident, which occurred on Indian soil, raises questions about diplomatic privilege and gender equality. Amidst the controversy, the exclusion has drawn attention to the Indian government's handling of gender issues in public forums, questioning the authenticity of its commitment to 'Nari Shakti'.