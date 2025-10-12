Bihar Polls: Unity in Diversity as Mahagathbandhan Aligns

Senior Congress figure Pawan Khera confirmed Sunday that the Mahagathbandhan alliance will present a united front in Bihar's assembly elections, countering assumptions of internal disputes. Speaking to journalists, Khera reassured that all participating parties retain autonomy in expressing their perspectives, a crucial facet of the coalition's strength.

This assertion followed a demand from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) for the INDIA bloc to finalize seat allocations by October 14, failing which the JMM would independently decide its course. Khera's statement underscores a strategic cohesion among the Mahagathbandhan amid external pressures.

On the electoral campaign trail, the Congress continues its 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' initiative, aimed at protecting democratic principles. Bihar's assembly elections are slated for November 6 and 11, with vote counts on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)