Bihar Polls: Unity in Diversity as Mahagathbandhan Aligns

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera assures that Mahagathbandhan partners in Bihar will maintain cohesion in seat sharing for the upcoming assembly elections, dismissing concerns of a split. Amidst pressure from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Khera emphasized unity against BJP's expectations, highlighting the Congress' mission to safeguard democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 12-10-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 12:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress figure Pawan Khera confirmed Sunday that the Mahagathbandhan alliance will present a united front in Bihar's assembly elections, countering assumptions of internal disputes. Speaking to journalists, Khera reassured that all participating parties retain autonomy in expressing their perspectives, a crucial facet of the coalition's strength.

This assertion followed a demand from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) for the INDIA bloc to finalize seat allocations by October 14, failing which the JMM would independently decide its course. Khera's statement underscores a strategic cohesion among the Mahagathbandhan amid external pressures.

On the electoral campaign trail, the Congress continues its 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' initiative, aimed at protecting democratic principles. Bihar's assembly elections are slated for November 6 and 11, with vote counts on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

