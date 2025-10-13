Left Menu

Jan Suraaj Party Unveils Second Candidate List for Bihar Elections

Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, announced its second list of candidates for the Bihar polls, featuring 65 candidates. Emphasizing diverse representation, the list includes seats for EBCs, OBCs, the general category, and minorities. The elections, scheduled for November, see major parties finalizing their strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 17:13 IST
Jan Suraj Party founder Prashant Kishor (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jan Suraaj Party, spearheaded by political strategist Prashant Kishor, made headlines on Monday with the release of its second list of candidates for the Bihar assembly election. This new roster names contenders for 65 constituencies, covering 19 reserved seats and 46 general seats.

The party emphasized its commitment to proportional representation, nominating 14 candidates from the Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs), 10 from Other Backward Classes (OBCs), 11 from the general bracket, and 14 from minority communities. Notably, the party fulfilled its promise by fielding a Scheduled Caste (SC) candidate for the Harnaut constituency.

While the Jan Suraaj Party advances with its candidate announcements, major coalitions like the NDA have settled on seat sharing. As Bihar prepares for election days set for November 6 and 11, the state's electorate count stands at 7.42 crore, spotlighting the intense competition among parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

