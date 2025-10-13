Political Turmoil: Madagascar's Gen Z Uprising Gains Momentum

Madagascar's political crisis deepened as reports emerged of President Andry Rajoelina being flown out of the country aboard a French military aircraft following a suspected arrangement with President Emmanuel Macron. Tensions have escalated after losing military backing and rising protests demanding Rajoelina's resignation.

Initially triggered by water and power shortages on September 25, the demonstrations have evolved into broader discontent over governance failures. Opposition forces in the National Assembly have announced impeachment plans, signaling further political instability.

The unrest mirrors international protests against ruling elites, with Madagascar's youth leading the charge. The country, grappling with severe poverty despite rich natural resources, faces significant challenges as opposition and military factions gain momentum against Rajoelina's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)