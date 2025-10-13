Left Menu

Voter Roll Controversy Erupts Ahead of Jubilee Hills Bypoll

The BRS has alleged systemic manipulation of the electoral roll in Jubilee Hills, accusing officials of unlawfully including voters from outside the constituency. The controversy, arising ahead of the November 11 bypoll, suggests foul play to favor the Indian National Congress candidate. The BRS demands prompt investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-10-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 19:43 IST
Voter Roll Controversy Erupts Ahead of Jubilee Hills Bypoll
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Allegations of electoral roll tampering have surfaced just before the Jubilee Hills bypoll, with the BRS accusing officials of systematic voter list manipulation in favor of the Indian National Congress candidate.

The party claims that thousands of voters were unlawfully included in the Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency rolls, with officials allegedly failing in due diligence and verification processes. They presented a memorandum to the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer to address these issues, citing specific irregularities.

However, district election officials dismissed the allegations, emphasizing that no new enrollments had occurred since earlier elections. With the bypoll approaching, BRS calls for an urgent investigation to ensure electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Mail Delivery: Drones Take Flight in Gadchiroli

Revolutionizing Mail Delivery: Drones Take Flight in Gadchiroli

 India
2
India's Bold Plan to Harness Hydroelectric Power from the Brahmaputra Basin

India's Bold Plan to Harness Hydroelectric Power from the Brahmaputra Basin

 India
3
Aligarh's 'Runaway Bride' Scam Leaves Dozens Duped

Aligarh's 'Runaway Bride' Scam Leaves Dozens Duped

 India
4
Lalu Prasad Yadav Charged: The Intricate Web of the IRCTC Scam

Lalu Prasad Yadav Charged: The Intricate Web of the IRCTC Scam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025