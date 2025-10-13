Voter Roll Controversy Erupts Ahead of Jubilee Hills Bypoll

Allegations of electoral roll tampering have surfaced just before the Jubilee Hills bypoll, with the BRS accusing officials of systematic voter list manipulation in favor of the Indian National Congress candidate.

The party claims that thousands of voters were unlawfully included in the Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency rolls, with officials allegedly failing in due diligence and verification processes. They presented a memorandum to the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer to address these issues, citing specific irregularities.

However, district election officials dismissed the allegations, emphasizing that no new enrollments had occurred since earlier elections. With the bypoll approaching, BRS calls for an urgent investigation to ensure electoral integrity.

