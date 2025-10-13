Strengthening Ties: Mongolian President's India Visit Seeks to Bolster Bilateral Cooperation

Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa commenced his four-day State visit to India on Monday, arriving to a warm reception led by Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol. The visit, announced by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), signifies a strengthening of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The advisory outlined a schedule packed with high-profile meetings, including discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House to enhance bilateral cooperation. President Ukhnaa also plans to pay tribute at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat, symbolizing the cultural bridge between the countries.

On Tuesday, President Ukhnaa is set to meet Indian President Droupadi Murmu and other key leaders like Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. This visit underscores the mutual commitment to building a forward-looking partnership over the next decade.