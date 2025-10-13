Sarkozy's Downfall: A Tale of Corruption and Consequences

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is set to start a five-year prison term on October 21 following his conviction for criminal conspiracy, significantly tied to fundraising efforts for his 2007 presidential campaign. He allegedly attempted to obtain funds from Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

This marks Sarkozy's third conviction on fraud-related charges. The charges highlight the spectacular downfall of the conservative leader who held office in France between 2007 and 2012.

The court's decision considered the "exceptional seriousness" of the case, as reported by RTL, and serves as a stunning commentary on political accountability in France.

(With inputs from agencies.)