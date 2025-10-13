Trump-Zelenskiy Summit: Crucial Talks over Tomahawk Missiles and Drone Deal

In a pivotal meeting set for Friday, President Donald Trump will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy over a working lunch, according to sources familiar with the plans. The discussions are expected to center around the provision of long-range Tomahawk missiles and potential U.S. military support for Kyiv.

These deliberations come as both leaders held talks over the weekend. A Ukrainian delegation, spearheaded by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, is scheduled to arrive in Washington to lay the groundwork for this high-stakes meeting. Core topics will include air defense enhancement and Russia's potential return to peace talks, as per one anonymous source.

Zelenskiy has been advocating for Tomahawk missiles, capable of striking Moscow, to boost Ukraine's defense against military targets. Trump is reportedly contemplating their provision, although he may discuss the move with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Concurrently, the U.S. and Ukraine are nearing a groundbreaking drone technology partnership, viewed as crucial for maintaining U.S. engagement in the region according to European diplomats.

(With inputs from agencies.)