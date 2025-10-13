Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise: Shiv Sena Leader's Allegations Rock Mahayuti Alliance

Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Dhangekar accused BJP's social media of targeting him after he questioned connections between Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil's aide and fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal. The BJP dismissed the allegations as baseless. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde advised against creating friction in the alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 13-10-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 22:25 IST
Political Tensions Rise: Shiv Sena Leader's Allegations Rock Mahayuti Alliance
Ravindra Dhangekar
  • Country:
  • India

In a fresh salvo, Shiv Sena's Ravindra Dhangekar has accused BJP's social media machine of targeting him over his queries about links between a ministerial aide and gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, allegations the BJP strongly refutes.

Rumors and allegations have stirred within Maharashtra's Mahayuti alliance, as Dhangekar claims BJP operatives retaliate against his pursuit for clarity on the issue involving Chandrakant Patil's aide, Sameer Patil.

BJP spokesperson Sandip Khardekar has dismissed these allegations, urging if there is evidence to approach authorities, highlighting the call for unity by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

 Global
2
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global
3
Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025