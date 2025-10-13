Political Tensions Rise: Shiv Sena Leader's Allegations Rock Mahayuti Alliance

In a fresh salvo, Shiv Sena's Ravindra Dhangekar has accused BJP's social media machine of targeting him over his queries about links between a ministerial aide and gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, allegations the BJP strongly refutes.

Rumors and allegations have stirred within Maharashtra's Mahayuti alliance, as Dhangekar claims BJP operatives retaliate against his pursuit for clarity on the issue involving Chandrakant Patil's aide, Sameer Patil.

BJP spokesperson Sandip Khardekar has dismissed these allegations, urging if there is evidence to approach authorities, highlighting the call for unity by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

(With inputs from agencies.)