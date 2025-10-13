Priyanka Gandhi Slams Centre for Ignoring Disaster-Struck Himachal Pradesh

In a fervent address, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra targeted the Union government for its purported lack of support to disaster-affected Himachal Pradesh, alleging negligence towards Congress-governed states. Her accusations came during a rally in Shimla, following the unveiling of a statue honoring the late six-time Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Virbhadra Singh.

Gandhi highlighted the devastating impact of recent monsoons on the region, citing 47 cloudbursts, 98 flash floods, and 148 major landslides that resulted in 270 deaths and significant infrastructural damage. She accused the BJP-led central government of prioritizing electoral gains over providing essential aid, an assertion underscored by the estimated Rs 5,426 crore loss faced by the state.

The event, punctuated by tributes to Singh's enduring legacy and the deep familial ties between the Gandhis and Himachal Pradesh, saw prominent Congress figures participate. The unveiling of Singh's statue—crafted by renowned sculpture artists and initially slated for June—was a moment of deep sentiment for the gathered crowd, underscored by emotional speeches from Singh's family members and allies, including current state officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)