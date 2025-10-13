Karnataka's Speculative Cabinet Shuffle: A Prelude to November Revolution?

Karnataka's political landscape is abuzz with rumors of a cabinet reshuffle as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hosted a dinner meeting for his ministers. The timing coincides with the midway point of the Congress government's five-year term.

While ministers downplayed any reshuffle talks, merely calling it a 'casual dinner,' sources suggest that a reshuffle may assert Siddaramaiah's leadership as the state approaches a significant milestone.

The dinner, attended by Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, saw discussions on local elections, yet it spotlighted the ongoing power dynamics between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, who is believed to be eyeing the chief minister position.

(With inputs from agencies.)