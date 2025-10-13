Karnataka's Speculative Cabinet Shuffle: A Prelude to November Revolution?
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a dinner meeting with his ministers amid speculation of a cabinet reshuffle as the Congress government hits the halfway mark of its term. Rival factions within the government, notably between CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM Shivakumar, are fueling debate over potential power dynamics and leadership shifts.
Karnataka's political landscape is abuzz with rumors of a cabinet reshuffle as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hosted a dinner meeting for his ministers. The timing coincides with the midway point of the Congress government's five-year term.
While ministers downplayed any reshuffle talks, merely calling it a 'casual dinner,' sources suggest that a reshuffle may assert Siddaramaiah's leadership as the state approaches a significant milestone.
The dinner, attended by Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, saw discussions on local elections, yet it spotlighted the ongoing power dynamics between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, who is believed to be eyeing the chief minister position.
