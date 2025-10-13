Left Menu

Cuban Dissident Jose Daniel Ferrer Garcia Exiled to the U.S.

Cuban dissident Jose Daniel Ferrer Garcia, after a request from the Trump administration, has been exiled to the U.S. from prison. Ferrer, founder of an opposition group, had been in and out of prison due to his pro-democracy activism. U.S. pressure led to his departure.

Jose Daniel Ferrer Garcia, one of Cuba's prominent dissidents, was exiled to the United States while in prison, the Cuban Foreign Ministry confirmed on Monday. The departure comes after a formal request by the Trump administration, reflecting ongoing pressures on Cuban governance.

Ferrer Garcia, 54, has been an ardent anti-government activist, founding the National Patriotic Union (Unpacu) in 2011, which has strong ties with Miami-based Cuban exiles. His activism has led to repeated arrests, the latest in April, shortly after a conditional release was violated.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio demanded evidence of Ferrer's well-being, amidst U.S. accusations of torture by Cuban authorities. Ferrer alleges his arrests have been politically motivated, with the Cuban government accusing the U.S. of supporting Ferrer to destabilize its regime.

