Greek Workers Strike Against Proposed Labor Reforms

On Tuesday, Greek ports saw ships docked and trains halted as employees staged a walkout to oppose labor reforms that promise extended working hours in the private sector.

Public and private sector collective unions in Greece orchestrated the strike, coinciding with the parliamentary debate on the reforms set for a vote this week. Hospital doctors, journalists, and other professionals plan to protest at the parliament.

The government lauds the draft as bolstering market functionality and safeguarding workers from dismissal over overtime refusal. However, critics highlight its potential impact on wages and worker rights in a post-crisis economy.

