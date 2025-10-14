Dr. Ambedkar's Legacy: Celebrating Dhammachakra Pravartan Din

In a heartfelt tribute, senior Congress member Jairam Ramesh honored Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on Dhammachakra Pravartan Din. This event, celebrated annually on October 14, marks the day in 1956 when Ambedkar, India's first Law Minister and chief architect of the Constitution, led a historic mass conversion to Buddhism alongside his followers, renouncing Hinduism.

Recalling the 2500th anniversary of Buddha's birth, Ramesh noted that Ambedkar and his wife, Dr. Savita Ambedkar, were initiated into Buddhism by Burmese monk Bhikku Chandiramani in Nagpur. The event, held at the revered Deekshabhumi, saw half a million people receive deeksha and the administration of 22 vows by Ambedkar himself. Wamanrao Godbole played a crucial role in selecting Nagpur for this monumental occasion.

Citing Ashok Gopal's biography 'A Part Apart: The Life and Thought of BR Ambedkar', Ramesh emphasized Ambedkar's deep-rooted connection with Buddhism, which he publicly discussed from 1950. Ambedkar's pivotal talk 'Buddha or Karl Marx' at the World Fellowship of Buddhists further showcased his enduring influence. His posthumously published book 'The Buddha and His Dhamma' remains a cornerstone of his intellectual legacy.