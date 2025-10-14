Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to Late IPS Officer Amid Controversy
Rahul Gandhi met the family of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly committed suicide. Kumar's final note accused senior officers of discrimination and harassment. Gandhi, alongside political leaders, paid tribute and offered condolences amid mounting opposition pressure on the Haryana government.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met with the family of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide. Gandhi's visit came as part of growing opposition criticism against the Haryana government.
After arriving at the local airport, Gandhi proceeded to Kumar's Sector 24 residence to express condolences. Paying floral tribute, he engaged with the family of the deceased officer.
The late officer, a 2001-batch IPS official, reportedly left an eight-page note accusing eight senior officers of caste-based discrimination and harassment. Kumar's widow seeks legal action against these individuals before allowing postmortem or cremation proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
