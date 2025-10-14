Left Menu

French Socialist Party's Strategic Move in Confidence Vote

The French Socialist Party plans to adopt a strategic approach by not opposing the government in motions from the hard-left and far-right. However, if dissatisfied with Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's budget proposals, the party intends to file its own no-confidence motion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 14-10-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 15:14 IST
  • Country:
  • France

The French Socialist Party is taking a nuanced position in the ongoing political maneuvers regarding governmental confidence votes.

Party sources announced that they would refrain from opposing motions put forth by both the hard-left and far-right factions.

However, if the party finds Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's budget unsatisfactory, it will pursue its own motion of no confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

