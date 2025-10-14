Political Tug-of-War: France's Quest for Stability Amid Turmoil

France's political landscape teeters on the brink as Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, reappointed by President Emmanuel Macron, grapples with censure motions and a no-confidence threat from opposition parties. The political crisis intensifies as tensions rise over a controversial pension reform policy.

On Tuesday, Lecornu convened with his Cabinet to deliberate on the draft 2026 budget, poised for scrutiny over the next 70 days. Meanwhile, far-right and far-left factions have rapidly initiated censure motions against him, slated for debate on Thursday. The specter of political instability looms large as Macron's decision to reappoint Lecornu faces backlash.

If the Socialist and Green parties align with the opposition, Lecornu's government could face collapse. The contentious pension reform, a key aspect of Macron's second term, faces opposition calls for a repeal. As Lecornu seeks to stabilize his government, France's economic and political future remain uncertain under mounting pressures.

