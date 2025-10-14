Left Menu

Political Tension: Bihar MLA Gopal Mandal's Defiant Protest

JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal protested near Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence to demand a party ticket for upcoming assembly polls. Despite being a four-term MLA, Mandal faces exclusion from candidate lists, prompting defiance. Security removed Mandal and supporters after they staged a sit-in.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-10-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 17:10 IST
Political Tension: Bihar MLA Gopal Mandal's Defiant Protest
Gopal Mandal
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar politics witnessed high drama as JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal staged a protest outside Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence at 1, Anney Marg, Patna. Mandal, facing possible exclusion from the upcoming assembly elections candidate list, stood firm in his demand for a party ticket.

The veteran MLA, known for his long-standing hold on the Gopalpur constituency, was intercepted by security personnel when he attempted to enter the premises without an appointment. Unperturbed, Mandal, accompanied by his slogan-chanting supporters, launched a sit-in protest near the gates.

Reacting to the incident, Patna's Central Superintendent of Police, Diksha, confirmed that Mandal and his group were eventually removed from the restricted area. JD(U) insiders reveal that party decisions on candidates stem from performance feedback, likely affecting Mandal's prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Rise as France Considers Pension Plan Suspension

Political Tensions Rise as France Considers Pension Plan Suspension

 France
2
Uttar Pradesh Police Crackdown on Illegal Arms Networks

Uttar Pradesh Police Crackdown on Illegal Arms Networks

 India
3
CSS Officers Demand Justice Amid Alleged Workplace Harassment

CSS Officers Demand Justice Amid Alleged Workplace Harassment

 India
4
Supreme Court Extends Protection to TASMAC in Alleged Liquor Scam

Supreme Court Extends Protection to TASMAC in Alleged Liquor Scam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025