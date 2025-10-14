Political Tension: Bihar MLA Gopal Mandal's Defiant Protest
JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal protested near Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence to demand a party ticket for upcoming assembly polls. Despite being a four-term MLA, Mandal faces exclusion from candidate lists, prompting defiance. Security removed Mandal and supporters after they staged a sit-in.
Bihar politics witnessed high drama as JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal staged a protest outside Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence at 1, Anney Marg, Patna. Mandal, facing possible exclusion from the upcoming assembly elections candidate list, stood firm in his demand for a party ticket.
The veteran MLA, known for his long-standing hold on the Gopalpur constituency, was intercepted by security personnel when he attempted to enter the premises without an appointment. Unperturbed, Mandal, accompanied by his slogan-chanting supporters, launched a sit-in protest near the gates.
Reacting to the incident, Patna's Central Superintendent of Police, Diksha, confirmed that Mandal and his group were eventually removed from the restricted area. JD(U) insiders reveal that party decisions on candidates stem from performance feedback, likely affecting Mandal's prospects.
