Singer Maithili Thakur Joins BJP as Election Race Heats Up in Bihar

In a strategic move ahead of Bihar's Assembly elections, popular singer Maithili Thakur joins BJP, with plans to run for a seat in Darbhanga. BJP leadership is confident of a significant majority, claiming defections from opposition ranks. NDA announces seat-sharing, with prominent candidates and new political players entering the race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 17:59 IST
Folk and devotional singer Maithili Thakur joins BJP (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Bihar's political landscape witnessed a key development as Maithili Thakur, a noted folk and devotional singer, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ahead of the state's crucial Assembly elections. The announcement was made on Tuesday in Patna, with Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal in attendance.

Thakur, who is expected to contest from the Alinagar constituency in Darbhanga, adds a cultural star power to BJP's campaign. The elections for the 243-seat assembly are set for November 6 and 11, with results to be declared on November 14.

Confident about the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) chances, Jaiswal took a firm stance against the opposition Mahagathbandhan, claiming that voters are decisively inclined towards the NDA. He hinted at upcoming defections, asserting that more than twelve opposition MLAs could join BJP soon.

On Sunday, the NDA outlined its seat-sharing strategy, with the BJP and JDU both contesting 101 seats, while allies like LJP and others share the remaining. This election sees additional intrigue with the entry of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj, as the NDA faces off against the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav.

