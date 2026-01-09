Left Menu

AIADMK and BJP Engage in Crucial Seat-Sharing Talks

The AIADMK and BJP held seat-sharing talks in Tamil Nadu, with the final number of seats to be announced. BJP Tamil Nadu chief, Nainar Nagenthran, mentioned discussions about Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit. The BJP aims to increase its power after winning only four seats in 2021.

Updated: 09-01-2026 11:29 IST
  • India

The AIADMK and BJP engaged in seat-sharing discussions in Tamil Nadu, with expectations of a formal announcement to follow.

According to BJP Tamil Nadu chief Nainar Nagenthran, the meeting with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami was marked by high expectations, as the BJP seeks to expand its foothold after securing only four of the twenty seats contested in the 2021 elections.

The BJP is also awaiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state, with logistical details still being finalized. In the interim, BJP's national working president Nitin Nabin plans to travel to Coimbatore in January.

(With inputs from agencies.)

