Controversy Stirs in Congress Over Youth Wing Leadership

A growing divide within the Congress party has surfaced regarding the appointment of Janeesh as the state president of the Youth Congress, overlooking Abin Varkey, widely regarded as the most eligible candidate, according to some sections within the organization.

While Congress MP Hibi Eden advocated for Varkey's promotion, referencing party norms and Varkey's qualifications, the Youth Congress national president, Uday Bhanu Chib, defended the decision as fitting the organization's best interests, highlighting that similar practices occurred in other states.

Amidst tensions, Varkey expressed loyalty to the party, emphasizing his readiness to work in any role. However, resentment lingers among certain party factions, who plan to contest the leadership's decision, fearing negative impacts ahead of key elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)