Sharjeel Imam Withdraws Interim Bail Plea Amid Legal Battle

In a significant development, student activist Sharjeel Imam, who is implicated in the conspiracy surrounding the 2020 Delhi riots, retracted his interim bail application on Tuesday. This plea was originally submitted to allow him to campaign for the Bihar assembly elections.

Imam's legal representative, Ahmad Ibrahim, informed the Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai that the withdrawal was due to technicalities. The defense will now seek relief directly from the Supreme Court, where Imam's regular bail plea is still under consideration.

Imam, detained since August 25, 2020, initially sought a temporary release from November 15 to 29. He aimed to run as an Independent candidate for the Bahadurganj assembly seat, amid familial obligations and challenges.