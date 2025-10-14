Madagascar's Military Ousts President Amid Gen Z Protests

In a dramatic turn of events, Madagascar's military, guided by Colonel Michael Randrianirina, has seized control of the nation following the departure of President Andry Rajoelina amidst intense demonstrations led by the country's youth.

The military took the bold step of dissolving all governmental bodies save for the National Assembly. This action came hot on the heels of the legislative body's impeachment of Rajoelina, who had sought to dissolve it by decree.

The protests, ignited by issues such as water and power scarcity, rapidly developed into broader dissent against corruption and poor governance. This scenario mirrors similar uprisings by disenfranchised citizens in countries like Nepal and Morocco.

