Wauquiez Pushes for Budget Negotiations Amid Political Tensions
Laurent Wauquiez, leader of the conservative Republicans, urged lawmakers to negotiate the budget rather than risk another election. This indicates his party's reluctance to remove the current government. He emphasized that approving the budget is crucial to prevent further deficit issues as Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu presents the 2026 budget.
Laurent Wauquiez, head of the conservative Republicans in parliament, emphatically urged lawmakers to embrace budget negotiations over the potential chaos of new elections, signaling his party's potential support for the current government.
'It is necessary to give France a budget,' Wauquiez stressed, underscoring the urgency of addressing the nation's financial health and avoiding further deficit enlargement.
His remarks came in the wake of Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's introduction of the 2026 budget proposal to parliament, a critical fiscal framework for the nation's future.
