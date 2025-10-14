Wauquiez Pushes for Budget Negotiations Amid Political Tensions

Laurent Wauquiez, head of the conservative Republicans in parliament, emphatically urged lawmakers to embrace budget negotiations over the potential chaos of new elections, signaling his party's potential support for the current government.

'It is necessary to give France a budget,' Wauquiez stressed, underscoring the urgency of addressing the nation's financial health and avoiding further deficit enlargement.

His remarks came in the wake of Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's introduction of the 2026 budget proposal to parliament, a critical fiscal framework for the nation's future.

